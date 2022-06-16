More data to be collected to measure diversity in Australia
The federal government will collect more data on Australia's multicultural communities to better understand their needs (AAP) Source: DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE
Published 16 June 2022 at 6:56pm
By Sean Wales
Source: SBS News
Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has announced the federal government will collect more data on Australia's multicultural communities to better understand their needs.
Published 16 June 2022 at 6:56pm
By Sean Wales
Source: SBS News
SHARE