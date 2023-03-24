More effort needed to end global tuberculosis epidemic
More effort needed to end global tuberculosis epidemic
Volunteers perform a free tuberculosis clinic in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Guizhou province, March 23, 2023. March 24 marks the 28th World Tuberculosis Day. AAP
Tuberculosis, one of the most deadly and enduring diseases, has been thriving in a world that has been sidetracked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Case numbers and deaths have climbed to new highs and previous hopes for a TB free world by 2030 now seem unlikely.
Share