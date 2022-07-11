SBS News In Depth

More people eligible for fourth vaccine

The Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler says more people are eligible for a fourth COVID vaccine

The Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler says more people are eligible for a fourth COVID vaccine

Published 11 July 2022 at 7:33pm
By Gareth Boreham, Claudia Farhart
Presented By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News
Another seven and a half million Australians can get a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with everyone over the age of 30 now eligible.

