More people eligible for fourth vaccine

The Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler says more people are eligible for a fourth COVID vaccine Source: MORGAN SETTE/AAPIMAGE
Published 11 July 2022 at 7:33pm
By Gareth Boreham, Claudia Farhart
Presented By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News
Another seven and a half million Australians can get a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with everyone over the age of 30 now eligible.
