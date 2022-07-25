SBS News In Depth

More people eligible to donate blood in Australia after ban lifts

BLOOD DONATIONS SYDNEY

People who were in the United Kingdom during the ‘mad cow disease’ outbreak, donates blood at the Sydney Town Hall Donor Centre in Sydney, Monday, July 25, 2022. Australian health authorities are now overturning the decades-long ban on blood donors who lived in the UK between 1980 and 1996, after the prohibition was introduced in 2000 to stop the spread of mad cow disease. (AAP Image/Steven Saphore) NO ARCHIVING Source: STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE

Published 25 July 2022 at 7:34pm
By Tanya Dendrinos
Presented by Sunil Awasthi
Australian health authorities overturned the decades-long ban on blood donors who lived in the UK between 1980 and 1996, after the prohibition was introduced in 2000 to stop the spread of mad cow disease.

