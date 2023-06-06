More repayment pain as RBA raises rates again

Interest rates up again

Interest rates up again: A general view of the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in Sydney Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Following its June meeting on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank has announced the cash rate would rise by 0.25 percentage points, from 3.85 per cent to 4.10 per cent - and Reserve Bank Governor Dr Philip Lpwe says further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.




Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kathleen Folbigg, who spent 20 years in jail, has been pardoned and released

Kathleen Folbigg: 'I will always think of my children'

OTM - Interest rates, stock market (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: RBA lifts official interest rates to highest since April 2012

Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline near Bakhmut, the site of fierce battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Has Ukraine's counteroffensive begun?

MICHAEL DALEY FOLBIGG INQUIRY PRESSER

Folbigg freed after 20 years in prison