More repayment pain as RBA raises rates again
Interest rates up again: A general view of the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in Sydney Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI
Following its June meeting on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank has announced the cash rate would rise by 0.25 percentage points, from 3.85 per cent to 4.10 per cent - and Reserve Bank Governor Dr Philip Lpwe says further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target.
