More than $1 billion pledged to create global fund to cope with future pandemics

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani (L) speaks at a press conference in Yogyakarta after health and finance ministers of the Group of 20 major economies held talks Source: AP
Published 22 June 2022 at 4:27pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
Australia is contributing to a new global fund set up to protect the world from future pandemics after an online G-20 meeting this week.
