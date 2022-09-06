'More than words needed' say traditional owners over gas project

Traditional owners from the Tiwi islands say they have not been consulted about an offshore gas project Source: SBS News / SBS
Published 6 September 2022 at 7:59pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Emma Kellaway
Presented by Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS News
Traditional landowners from the Tiwi Islands have visited the nation's capital to lobby the government to put a stop to drilling on a controversial gas project before the Federal Court hands down a verdict relating to the matter.
