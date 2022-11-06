Morning News 6 November 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 6 November 2022 at 7:00am
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, more than a thousand residents evacuated from Forbes as major flood peaks are expected in multiple towns; the Australian government to put in a bid to host an upcoming United Nations conference on climate change; and in cricket, England's tight final-over win over Sri Lanka, ensures Jos Buttler's men qualified for the semi-finals ahead of Australia.
