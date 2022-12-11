SBS News

Morning News Bulletin 11 December 2022

Published 11 December 2022 at 7:00am, updated 3 hours ago at 7:19am
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, a probe launched after an error caused the early release of HSC results across New South Wales; an American sports journalist dies while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar; and in sport, Morocco becomes the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

