Morning News Bulletin 12 November 2022

Published 12 November 2022 at 7:00am, updated 23 minutes ago at 7:16am
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, a major COVID outbreak on an Australian cruise ship voyage; Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives in Cambodia ahead of ASEAN summit; and in the A-League Men's, Adelaide United claims an impressive win over Melbourne Victory.

