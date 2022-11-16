Morning News Bulletin 16 November 2022

Source: SBS News
Presented by Hannah Kwon
The Prime Minister hails talks with China's President a 'success', despite the nation's differences; the Kremlin condemns a UN resolution demanding Russia pay reparations for the war in Ukraine; and in football, the Matildas look towards a promising 2023 World Cup, as they win their last game of the year.
