Morning News Bulletin 16 November 2022

Published 16 November 2022 at 6:30am, updated 3 hours ago at 6:40am
Presented by Hannah Kwon
The Prime Minister hails talks with China's President a 'success', despite the nation's differences; the Kremlin condemns a UN resolution demanding Russia pay reparations for the war in Ukraine; and in football, the Matildas look towards a promising 2023 World Cup, as they win their last game of the year.

