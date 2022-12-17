Morning News Bulletin 17 December 2022

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with .
Source: SBS News
Published 17 December 2022 at 7:00am
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, Fiji's Opposition leader questioned by police amid a dispute over the country's national election results; 1,500 fish and one million litres of water spill in Berlin after a giant aquarium bursts; and in sport, FIFA's president defends armband ban, announces Clubs World Cup.
