Morning News Bulletin 17 December 2022

Published 17 December 2022 at 7:00am
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, Fiji's Opposition leader questioned by police amid a dispute over the country's national election results; 1,500 fish and one million litres of water spill in Berlin after a giant aquarium bursts; and in sport, FIFA's president defends armband ban, announces Clubs World Cup.

