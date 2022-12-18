Morning News Bulletin 18 December 2022

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with .
Source: SBS News
Published 18 December 2022 at 7:00am, updated 44 minutes ago at 7:35am
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, residents in areas south of Perth told to stay on alert as bushfire emergency warnings remain in place; Twitter owner Elon Musk reinstates the accounts of several journalists he previously suspended from the platform; and in sport, Saturday night's A-League Men's Melbourne Derby abandoned after spectators storm the pitch.
