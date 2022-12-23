Morning News Bulletin 23 December 2022

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with .
Source: SBS News
Published 23 December 2022 at 6:30am
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, Western Australia and the Northern Territory on alert for a developing cyclone; the United Nations issues its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years; and in sport, the Socceroos climb the FIFA World Rankings after their World Cup success.
