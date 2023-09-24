Morning News Bulletin 24 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT



No supporters for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament hold unofficial rallies across the country

Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Australia has a duty to elevate the voices of Pacific Island nations

The Brisbane Broncos beat the Warriors and make it to the NRL Grand Final

No supporters for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum have gathered at unofficial rallies across the country.





The so-called freedom rallies took place in cities including Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, but have not been organised or endorsed by the official No campaign.





The official No campaign distanced itself, as some of the rallies have been inspired by Simeon Boikov, Vladimir Putin sympathiser who is currently holed up in the Russian consulate in Sydney.





One participant at the Melbourne event says she sees no reason for a referendum.





"And the yes vote, I don't know, I don't understand it - so I am saying no. And I have always been in this country so, this is a country. And I believe we're all Australians. And I don't see the point in making it something that it is not."





Remote voting services will be rolled out across Australia from Monday ahead of the official poll on 14 October.





—-





Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Australia has a duty to elevate the voices of Pacific Island nations when it comes to climate change concerns.





At the sidelines of a United Nations summit in New York, Ms Wong acknowledged that rising sea levels are an existential threat to Australia's pacific neighbours.





She says Australia will continue to advocate on behalf of these countries and help build-up infrastructure where possible.





"I've said before that Australia does have a duty to amplify the collective Pacific voice. And we know that Pacific, particularly island atolls, have immediate existential threats in the face of climate change. And we're doing a lot of work in the Pacific on adaptation and on trying to enhance resilience whether it's mangrove buffers or sea walls, elevation of infrastructure."





—-





New Zealand politician Winston Peters has criticised Australian-owned banks and supermarkets in a key message in his election campaign.





The 78-year-old leader of the New Zealand First Party says foreign-owned companies in the food supply market, and foreign-owned banks are responsible for high cost of living.





Mr Peters says, if he wins a place in the next government, he'll ensure there will be inquiries into both banks and supermarkets.





—-





Pope Francis has challenged French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders to open their ports to people fleeing hardship and poverty during speech on Saturday.





On a visit to the French port city of Marseille, the pope has insisted that the continent does not face a migration “emergency” but rather a long-term reality that governments must deal with humanely.





Pope Frances says migration issue must be approached with consciousness.





”History is challenging us to make a leap of conscience in order to prevent a shipwreck of civilization. For the future will not lie in being closed, which is a return to the past, a turnaround in the journey of history.”





With elections for the European Union's parliament set for next year, Macron is pushing for the EU to strengthen its external borders and to be more efficient in deporting individuals who are denied entry.





—-





The Brisbane Broncos made it to the NRL Grand Final after a big win over the Warriors.





The Broncos dominated the preliminary final 42-12 at Suncorp Stadium, with Reece Walsh stealing the show.





Meanwhile, the season favourites, the Warriors, arrived in Brisbane with the hope of keeping the 2023 fairytale alive, but were handed a harsh reality check by the Broncos.





Walsh put in a spectacular performance, being instrumental in the Broncos' most important blows and delivering one of the best performances in finals.





The Broncos will face the Panthers in the Grand Final on October 1st.





—-





Australian canoeist Jessica Fox has booked a spot in her fourth Olympics.





She's won bronze in the women's C1 event at the Canoe Slalom World Championships in London.





The third-place finish ensures Australia a spot in this event at next year's Olympics in Paris.





Fox is the current Olympic champion in this event.





She says doing well enough to secure a place for Australia at the Olympics is a relief.



