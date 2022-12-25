SBS News

Morning News Bulletin 25 December 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 December 2022 at 7:00am
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

In this bulletin, a different Christmas for families in South Australia hit by rising floodwaters; Prime Minister uses his Christmas message to highlight service to others; and in cricket, David Warner says he is preparing to play his very best, come the Boxing Day Test.

Published 25 December 2022 at 7:00am
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News Bulletin 24 December 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday News Bulletin 24 December 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Morning News Bulletin 24 December 2022

SBS News

Evening News Bulletin 23 December 2022