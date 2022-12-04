SBS News

Morning News Bulletin 4 December 2022

Published 4 December 2022 at 7:00am
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, Australia backs the move to impose a price cap on Russian oil; Climate change and security on the agenda when Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong visit the US and Japan next month; and in football, the Socceroos with nothing to lose in their World Cup game against Argentina.

