Morning News Bulletin 7 October 2023

Four people killed in a light plane crash north of Canberra



Imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Price



Brisbane Roar to face Sydney FC tonight in the Australia Cup final

New South Wales Police say four people have been killed, three of them children, in a light plane crash at Gundaroo near Lake George, north of Canberra.





Emergency services were called to the property just before 3pm yesterday receiving reports the aircraft had crashed and caught alight.





Fire crews extinguished the blaze, but the plane was destroyed.





Superintendent Cath Bradbury says it's believed the craft took off from Canberra around 2:30 pm - en route to Armidale.





"We don't have many details about the flight path of the plane. However the collision is heavy, a heavy impact which has caused a fire and as I said, no survivors."





A crime scene has been established - with a report to be prepared for the Coroner.





Imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi has won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran.





Authorities arrested Ms Mohammadi in November after she attended a memorial for a victim of violent 2019 protests.





Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Berit Reiss-Andersen says Ms Mohammadi has been imprisoned 13 times and convicted five times.





"In awarding her this year's Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour her courageous fight for human rights, freedom, and democracy in Iran."





The United Nations has welcomed the attribution of the Nobel Peace Prize to the imprisoned Iranian activist.





Spokeswoman for the U-N office in Geneva, Alessandra Vellucci, says she stands for an important issue.





"As you know, it has always been an extremely important point for us, (that) the rights of women are respected. We stand for the rights of women around the world, including in Iran, and in any place where their basic rights have prevented or prevent the full realisation of their rights."





A cruise ship has rescued a Queenslander attempting to become the youngest person to row solo across the Pacific Ocean.





Tom Robinson spent 13 hours clinging to his seven metre boat Maiwar after it capsized 100 nautical miles south of Vanuatu.





The 24-year-old Brisbane man was on the final leg of his record bid after setting off from Peru in July last year.





However, he activated his distress beacon when his boat was damaged in rough seas, which alerted the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.





His family was contacted, as well as local authorities and a search aircraft from Noumea and they eventually spotted Mr Robinson standing on the overturned boat in the dark.





Cruise ship Pacific Explorer made a detour and picked up Mr Robinson who was found naked on the boat.





The Australian Electoral Commission says it’s committed to returning to Northern Territory communities where Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum polling has been impacted by Sorry Business.





An operations centre in Darwin is overseeing a massive logistical exercise with 19 remote voting teams visiting almost 200 locations across the NT.





Sorry business has stopped voting in some communities while voter turn-out has been severely impacted in others.





Geoff Bloom from the Electoral Commission says they intend to go back.





"In Lajamanu, sorry business there, we didn't insure the votes. So we're still only looking at about 20 per cent turnout in Lajamanu. We've got a plan to go back to Lajamanu next week. So we're really, really committed to looping back to those locations and giving everyone in those communities the opportunity to do that."





The Prime Ministers of Hungary and Poland have rejected a migration pact which would overhaul the European Union's asylum roles.





The New Pact on Migration and Asylum was expected to be the answer to the E-U’s migration woes when it was made public in September 2020.





But little progress was made on the pact as the member states bickered over which country should take charge of migrants when they arrive and whether other countries should be obligated to help.





Attending a leaders summit in Spain, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says no agreement has been reached.





“There is no agreement on immigration because previously we decided that migration will be regulated on a unilaterally agreement basis, which was changed last meeting. Poland and Hungary were not satisfied with the proposal, but they pushed us through, I mean, pushed through the proposal. So Hungary and Poland was totally left out of that. So after this, there is no any chance to have any kind of compromise on the agreement on migration."





In football, the two teams contesting the Australia Cup final have had a look at the Sydney Football Stadium ahead of tonight's clash.





Brisbane Roar has faced two fellow A-League teams on the way to the Final.





Sydney FC have had to overcome three A-League outfits including last season's A-League Champions the Central Coast Mariners.





New Sydney captain Luke Brattan started his career at Brisbane and he says its good for football that the Queensland side is in the decider.





"It's fantastic for them. They're a great club. It's taken a while to get back here. But you know, Ross is a fantastic coach. He's been there short time and got them playing great football so they deserve it and it's great for football Queensland. Yeah, to be back to where they belong, and I think they're going to be competing in the a League season for a trophy as well. So it's great to see."



