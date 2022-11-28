SBS News In Depth

Morocco stun Belgium sparking another night of upsets

Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 8 Photo Gallery

Morocco's Yahya Jabrane, top, celebrates with Abdelhamid Sabiri (11) after Sabiri scored a goal during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Morocco, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Source: AP / Frank Augstein/AP

Published 28 November 2022 at 11:05am
By Julien Oeuillet
Morocco has produced another major upset on matchday eight of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Croatia also asserted their dominance, Canada scored their first-ever World Cup goal, while competition heavyweights Spain and Germany shared points.

