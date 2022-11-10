SBS News In Depth

Most Australians want rich nations to pay for climate change impacts

Activists hold signs calling for a climate adaptation fund outside the COP27 summit venue in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Activists call for funding for poorer nations to respond to climate change outside the COP27 summit venue in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Source: Getty / picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Published 10 November 2022 at 6:00pm
By Omoh Bello
Source: SBS News

The majority of Australians surveyed in a new report have identified climate change as their number one global concern, ahead of armed conflict. It comes as world leaders meet in Egypt for the United Nations climate talks.

