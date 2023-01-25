Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
National push for ways to protect dating app users from abuse
A national roundtable meeting has been held between dating app companies, government officials and police to address the currently limited online protections and stamp out sexual violence. Credit: Malte Mueller/Getty Images/fStop
Background checks and identity verification are just some of the measures being considered to improve online safety in Australia. Dating app providers met government and community stakeholders in Sydney to discuss what can be done to address concerning rates of sexual violence.
