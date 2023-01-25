National push for ways to protect dating app users from abuse

Pixelated broken heart on smart phone screens

A national roundtable meeting has been held between dating app companies, government officials and police to address the currently limited online protections and stamp out sexual violence. Credit: Malte Mueller/Getty Images/fStop

Background checks and identity verification are just some of the measures being considered to improve online safety in Australia. Dating app providers met government and community stakeholders in Sydney to discuss what can be done to address concerning rates of sexual violence.

