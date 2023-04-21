NATO chief in Ukraine to pledge support

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv Source: AAP / SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The chief of the NATO has visited Ukraine for the first since war broke out 14 months ago, declaring the country's 'rightful place' is in the military alliance.It comes as Russia launches a video campaign to replenish its depleted army, appealing to professional soldiers who want to show they are 'a real man'.And the mystery of what caused a blinding flash in the sky over Kyiv has finally been solved.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAME SEX MARRIAGE COURT HIGH COURT

Solicitor-General backs the Voice to Parliament

Children cradling for gold.

Should our children be allowed to be employed for longer

SpaceX's giant Starship explodes after launch

Why did SpaceX's Starship explode - and why are scientists still excited?

Members of the LGBTQI+ community protest outside a Christian school in Brisbane in 2022

Decision delayed on schools and anti-discrimination laws