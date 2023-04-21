Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
NATO chief in Ukraine to pledge support
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv Source: AAP / SERGEY DOLZHENKO
The chief of the NATO has visited Ukraine for the first since war broke out 14 months ago, declaring the country's 'rightful place' is in the military alliance.It comes as Russia launches a video campaign to replenish its depleted army, appealing to professional soldiers who want to show they are 'a real man'.And the mystery of what caused a blinding flash in the sky over Kyiv has finally been solved.
