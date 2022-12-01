NATO seeks to shore up countries affected by Russia's war with Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference at the end of a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers held in Bucharest, Romania. Source: EPA / ROBERT GHEMENT
Published 1 December 2022 at 1:29pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Omoh Bello
Source: SBS News
NATO is seeking to bolster its support for countries affected by the war in Ukraine, including progressing membership bids by Sweden and Finland, as well as a focus on neighbouring Bosnia, Georgia, and Moldova. The discussions have taken place at a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers to discuss Russia’s destabilisation of the region, but the Kremlin has responded by accusing the alliance of escalating the situation in Ukraine.
