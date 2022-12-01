SBS News In Depth

NATO seeks to shore up countries affected by Russia's war with Ukraine

SBS News In Depth

ROMANIA NATO FOREIGN MINISTERS MEETING

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference at the end of a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers held in Bucharest, Romania. Source: EPA / ROBERT GHEMENT

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 December 2022 at 1:29pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Omoh Bello
Source: SBS News

NATO is seeking to bolster its support for countries affected by the war in Ukraine, including progressing membership bids by Sweden and Finland, as well as a focus on neighbouring Bosnia, Georgia, and Moldova. The discussions have taken place at a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers to discuss Russia’s destabilisation of the region, but the Kremlin has responded by accusing the alliance of escalating the situation in Ukraine.

Published 1 December 2022 at 1:29pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Omoh Bello
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 11 Photo Gallery

FIFA World Cup Matchday 12 preview with Sarah Walsh

Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 11 Photo Gallery

Socceroos leap into World Cup knockout stage

Participants in the inaugural Arezo Sports Leadership initiative. (Francesca De Nuccio, SBS News).jpg

Creating change - and chances - through sport

ANTHONY ALBANESE CLOSING THE GAP ADDRESS

Government says slow progress in Closing the Gap report underlines need for Indigenous Voice