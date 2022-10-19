SBS News In Depth

NDIS to be reviewed early to bring back on track: Shorten

BILL SHORTEN NDIS PRESSER

Government Services Minister Bill Shorten (left) and NDIS Review Panel Co-Chair Bruce Bonyhady Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 19 October 2022 at 4:47pm
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News

The National Disability Insurance Scheme was due for review next year but the federal government will start it this year, eager to start planning for changes that it says will bring the scheme back to its original purpose.

