Neo-Nazi groups becoming 'more brazen' says ASIO chief
Australian Security Intelligence Organisation ASIO Director General Mike Burgess (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
A Senate committee has heard neo-Nazi groups are trying to recruit new members and make up about 30 per cent of the counter-terror caseload at the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation. ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess says the public displays show the groups are becoming more brazen. But he says there's nothing to suggest they are planning attacks.
