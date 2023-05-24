Neo-Nazi groups becoming 'more brazen' says ASIO chief

A Senate committee has heard neo-Nazi groups are trying to recruit new members and make up about 30 per cent of the counter-terror caseload at the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation. ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess says the public displays show the groups are becoming more brazen. But he says there's nothing to suggest they are planning attacks.

