Netanyahu heads new right-wing Israeli government

Israeli protestors hold placards and flags during the demonstration against the new government outside the Knesset Israel's Parliament. On Thursday, Israel's parliament sworn in Benjamin Netanyahu as the prime minister, inaugurating the country's most far-right, religiously conservative government in it's history. (Photo by Eyal Warshavsky / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 30 December 2022 at 12:56pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel's prime minister on Thursday in a comeback at the head of a hard-right cabinet that promises to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank and pursue other policies criticised at home and abroad.
Published 30 December 2022 at 12:56pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share