Netanyahu reinstates defence minister amid ongoing protests

Israel politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Source: AP / Ohad Zwigenberg

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has reversed his decision to fire the country's Defence Minister, a move that fed a wave of mass protests across the country in recent weeks. Mr Netanyahu also blamed Israel's opposition party for recent violence and military escalation with its Middle East neighbours.

