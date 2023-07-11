Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Netherlands returns artefacts to Indonesia
Diamonds from the Lombok treasure in Leiden, the Netherlands Source: AAP / DINGENA MOL/EPA
The Netherlands and Indonesia are celebrating the return of numerous cultural artefacts, some forcefully taken during colonial times, marking a significant step forward in global restitution efforts. Ranging from precious jewels to ancient temple carvings, the treasures were ceremonially handed back to Indonesia at the Museum Volkenkunde in Leiden.
