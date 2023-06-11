New Barunga statement supports Indigenous voice referendum

2023 BARUNGA FESTIVAL

A supplied image shows Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney during the 2023 Barunga Festival, a 3 day long celebration of sport, culture and history in the remote community of Barunga, 396 km south of Darwin (AAP) Credit: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Australia has been urged to honour the past and vote yes in the Indigenous voice referendum to be held later this year. The call has come from Indigenous representatives gathered at the Barunga festival in the Northern Territory, 35 years after the original Barunga statement.

