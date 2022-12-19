SBS News In Depth

New disaster preparation warnings ahead of the summer holiday season

SBS News In Depth

Australian Rural Fire Truck

Australian Rural Fire Truck attending a bush fire Source: Getty / Stuart_Shaw

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 December 2022 at 7:03am
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

Fires and floods are impacting communities across Australia and emergency services say action is needed now, to protect lives and properties this festive season.

Published 20 December 2022 at 7:03am
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
This item was produced in collaboration with the SBS Settlement Guide.
Find out more here


Listen to Australian and world news, and follow international trends with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Capitol insurrection January 6, 2021

Committee recommends President Trump faces criminal charges

Foreign Minister Penny Wong and China's Wang face each other wearing face masks

Are diplomatic tensions between China and Australia on the mend?

Unrest at the A-League match involving spectators and officials (AAP)

Police lay charges over A-League pitch invasion

A high school student works on a computer (AAP).jpg

Students embrace future after exam results