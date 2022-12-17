SBS News In Depth

New NDIS living options offer potential win-wins

Carly Bishop (L) and Phoebe Tough (SBS).jpg

Carly Bishop (L) and Phoebe Tough Source: SBS News

Published 18 December 2022 at 7:00am
By Monique Pueblos, Emma Kellaway
Presented by Monique Pueblos
Source: SBS News
The disability community and the NDIS are hoping more people will take up an option that helps give some people with disability the freedom to choose how and where they want to live, by pairing participants with a host or housemate who provides informal care.

