New research shows huge deficit in swimming skills across Australia

SWIMSAFER Report discovers 56 per cent of Australian parents are unsure if their child could get themselves to safety in a water emergency. Credit: Bolot/Getty Images
Published 21 November 2022 at 7:45pm
By Massilia Aili, Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
New research has revealed alarming statistics on swim safety, as reports of drowning increased by 15 per cent this year. Only one in five parents feel their child is a capable swimmer, but many parents say they are unable to afford to enrol their child in swimming lessons.
