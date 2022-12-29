New Year firework preparations underway

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
New Year’s Eve Fireworks Director Fortunato Foti Source: AAP / NIKKI SHORT
Published 30 December 2022 at 9:05am
By Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
2022 will soon be in the rear-view mirror, and as the year closes out, fireworks preparations are well underway for one of the world's largest New Year's Eve pyrotechnics displays.n ydney will be among the first major cities to ring in the New Year after pacific nations. For the millions watching from the harbour or at home, there's some timely advice on how to make this year's finale trouble-free.
