New Zealand's PM sees Australian Parliament at full throttle

Anthony Albanese speaks with NZ ambassador to Australia Dame Annette King and NZ Prime Minister Chris Hipkins Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

It's been another busy day in Canberra, as federal parliament's first sitting week of 2023 continues. Whilst the Indigenous Voice to Parliament proposal still dominates discussion, the government is finding other avenues of attack against its opponents - all durig a visit by New Zealand's new Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins.

