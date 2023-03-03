Nitrous oxide abuse no laughing matter for addicts

Used nitrous oxide cannisters discarded after a lockdown party in the United Kingdom.

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 27: Used metal canisters of nitrous oxide, also known as hippy crack or happy gas, left on the floor at Roald Dahl Plass in Cardiff Bay following a lockdown party on June 27, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. Source: Getty / Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A growing number of British doctors say they’re concerned by the volume of patients they see being damaged by nitrous oxide which is also known as laughing gas.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Address Media After The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting

Ukraine conflict dominates G20 leaders meeting in New Delhi

Glade Of Light Memorial To Victims Of The Manchester Arena Bombing Opens Today

Security chief apologises for not preventing 2017 Manchester bombing

GREECE-TRANSPORT-ACCIDENT-DEMO

Protestors blame years of underfunding for deadly train crash

Russian Missile Attack On Zaporizhzhia

Russia's foreign minister claims Ukraine is being encouraged to continue the war