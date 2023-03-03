Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Nitrous oxide abuse no laughing matter for addicts
CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 27: Used metal canisters of nitrous oxide, also known as hippy crack or happy gas, left on the floor at Roald Dahl Plass in Cardiff Bay following a lockdown party on June 27, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. Source: Getty / Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
A growing number of British doctors say they’re concerned by the volume of patients they see being damaged by nitrous oxide which is also known as laughing gas.
Share