No Christmas truce in Canberra

Protesters hold up signs as they attend a rally for refugee rights at Parliament House Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH
Published 29 November 2022 at 6:16pm
By Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
The year might be winding down, but you wouldn't know it in Canberra, where the politics of the day is spilling out from the corridors into the lawns of Parliament House. The National Party is under fire from First Nations advocates for its decision to oppose an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Asylum seeker advocates are protesting, and a new report into Australia's worsening rental affordability is prompting calls for government intervention.
