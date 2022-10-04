Nobel Prize winner discovers COVID risk is handed down from Neanderthals

Swedish scientist Svante Paabo stands by a replica of a Neanderthal skeleton Source: AAP / Hendrik Schmidt/AP
Published 4 October 2022 at 4:32pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News
A Swedish scientist whose work has helped unlock the genetic secrets of human evolution is the winner of this year's Nobel Prize in Medicine. Svante Paabo - the director of a German institute for evolutionary anthropology - has been credited for transforming the study of DNA sequences from archaeological and paleontological remains.
