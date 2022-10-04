SBS News In Depth

Nobel Prize winner discovers COVID risk is handed down from Neanderthals

SBS News In Depth

Swedish scientist Svante Paabo stands by a replica of a Neanderthal skeleton

Swedish scientist Svante Paabo stands by a replica of a Neanderthal skeleton Source: AAP / Hendrik Schmidt/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 October 2022 at 4:32pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News

A Swedish scientist whose work has helped unlock the genetic secrets of human evolution is the winner of this year's Nobel Prize in Medicine. Svante Paabo - the director of a German institute for evolutionary anthropology - has been credited for transforming the study of DNA sequences from archaeological and paleontological remains.

Published 4 October 2022 at 4:32pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Former president and candidate for the presidency of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Da Silva, Bolsonaro prepare for largely unexpected run-off election

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine pushes hard as Russia ratifies regional separation treaties

What is the impact of exposure to domestic violence on children

The Too Hard Basket - Domestic violence and children

The al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State (IS) group fighters

Australia families of IS fighters homeward bound