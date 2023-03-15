Nurses launch legal action against NSW Government just days out from state election

NSW NURSES MIDWIVES AD CAMPAIGN

New South Wales Nurses and Midwives Association has been running TV advertisements in the lead-up to the state election. Credit: PR IMAGE

The New South Wales nurses’ union has launched legal action against the State Government, just 10-days out from the state election. The Nurses and Midwives Association alleges it has ‘uncovered systemic and ongoing non-compliance, resulting in hundreds of thousands of missed nursing care hours.’ But the Premier is remaining adamant that the state’s health system is the strongest in the country.

