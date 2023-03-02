Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
One man charged after deadly train crash in Greece
Rescuers work in the mangled wreckage of the trains which crashed near Larissa, Greece Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency
At least 38 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a head-on train collision in Greece. Greece's Prime Minister says "human error" was likely to blame, but many are also pointing the finger at the government over 'long standing failures' in the operation of the country's rail network.
Share