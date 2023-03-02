One man charged after deadly train crash in Greece

At least 36 dead in northern Greece train crash

Rescuers work in the mangled wreckage of the trains which crashed near Larissa, Greece Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency

At least 38 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a head-on train collision in Greece. Greece's Prime Minister says "human error" was likely to blame, but many are also pointing the finger at the government over 'long standing failures' in the operation of the country's rail network.

