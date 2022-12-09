Opposition says National Cabinet energy plan is a recipe for disaster

Mixed reactions to power plans Source: Moment RF / Anton Petrus/Getty Images
Published 10 December 2022 at 10:00am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
There have been mixed reactions to Friday's National Cabinet decision to cap energy prices and provide assistance to cover rising bills. While consumer organisations and unions are welcoming the plans, the opposition says the government's decision will only make things worse in the future.
Published 10 December 2022 at 10:00am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Share