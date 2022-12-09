SBS News In Depth

Opposition says National Cabinet energy plan is a recipe for disaster

Published 10 December 2022
By Allan Lee
There have been mixed reactions to Friday's National Cabinet decision to cap energy prices and provide assistance to cover rising bills. While consumer organisations and unions are welcoming the plans, the opposition says the government's decision will only make things worse in the future.

