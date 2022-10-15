Over-production of human food is threatening animal populations

A pink dolphin waits for a feed by local people in Amazonas state, Brazil Source: Getty / AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Published 16 October 2022 at 7:00am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Conservationists from the World Wildlife Fund and London Zoo are warning of a massive loss of global animal biodiversity. Their joint report says monitoring groups have recorded a 69 per cent decrease in animal populations overall in the past fifty years.
