SBS News In Depth

Overcrowded or unaffordable? NT community faces unenviable choices

SBS News In Depth

Lucille Papajua (left) and her family receive the keys to their new home with Minister Selena Uibo (right) (SBS).jpg

Lucille Papajua (left) and her family receive the keys to their new home with Minister Selena Uibo (right) Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 September 2022 at 8:18pm
By Laetitia Lemke, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News

New housing has been developed in the remote Northern Territory Tiwi town of Pirlangimpi, looking to address issues of chronic overcrowding. But there are concerns that a planned rental increase next year will make housing unaffordable for many in remote communities.

Published 28 September 2022 at 8:18pm
By Laetitia Lemke, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

MELBOURNE CUP BIRDCAGE PREVIEW

'If it tastes good, it tastes good': coffee experts converge on Australia's coffee capital

On the Money - Sydney reopens, shopping, retail (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: Shoppers spending at record levels despite interest rate rises

HELEN HAINES ANTI CORRUPTION PRESSER

National anti-corruption commission bill arrives in Parliament

DENMARK NORD STREAM 2 LEAK

Submarine sabotage suspected on Russian pipelines