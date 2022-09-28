Overcrowded or unaffordable? NT community faces unenviable choices

Lucille Papajua (left) and her family receive the keys to their new home with Minister Selena Uibo (right) Source: SBS News
Published 28 September 2022 at 8:18pm
By Laetitia Lemke, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
New housing has been developed in the remote Northern Territory Tiwi town of Pirlangimpi, looking to address issues of chronic overcrowding. But there are concerns that a planned rental increase next year will make housing unaffordable for many in remote communities.
Published 28 September 2022 at 8:18pm
By Laetitia Lemke, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Share