Overhaul of Australia's 'bowl of spaghetti' migration system announced

Australia’s migration system is a ‘bureaucratic nightmare’ Source: Getty / Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Australia's migration system is to be changed after a once-in-a-generation review found it's not meeting the needs of the nation. The review panel has handed down 38 policy reform considerations to the government which have informed a draft outline for a new migration system.

