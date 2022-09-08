Passed - The Government's climate bill goes through

Australian Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen reacts during the passing of the Climate Change Bill Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Published 8 September 2022 at 6:45pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS News
Parliament has passed the government's signature climate bill, legislating a 43 per cent emissions reduction target by 2030. The government secured support from the Greens and key crossbenchers, and allowed amendments by Independent David Pocock.
