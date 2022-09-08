SBS News In Depth

Passed - The Government's climate bill goes through

Australian Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen reacts during the passing of the Climate Change Bill

Australian Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen reacts during the passing of the Climate Change Bill Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 8 September 2022 at 6:45pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Parliament has passed the government's signature climate bill, legislating a 43 per cent emissions reduction target by 2030. The government secured support from the Greens and key crossbenchers, and allowed amendments by Independent David Pocock.

