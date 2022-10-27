Pathology company reports a data breach exposing patient records

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Pathology company reports a data breach exposing patient recordsPlay00:43SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (671.63KB)Published 27 October 2022 at 2:59pmSource: SBS News .Published 27 October 2022 at 2:59pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesPeter Dutton calls for a royal commission into the abuse of Indigenous childrenAlbury Base Hospital to be re-developedFlexible hours available under new workplace lawsBruce Lehrmman to face a retrial after jury is discharged