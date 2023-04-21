Peace in Sudan unlikely in immediate future - expert

Smoke rises over the horizon as a fire burns after a strike in Khartoum

Smoke rises over the horizon as a fire burns after a strike in Khartoum Source: AAP / Abdullah Moneim

Sudan expert Eric Reeves, Fellow at the Rift Valley Institute, has spent the past twenty-two years working virtually full-time as a Sudan researcher and analyst, publishing extensively both in the US and internationally. He has written on all aspects of Sudan’s recent history and is talking to SBS's Tys Occhiuzzi about the current situation in Sudan

