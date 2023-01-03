SBS News In Depth

Pelé laid to rest in Santos

The coffin of soccer legend Pele arrives at a Santos cemetery

The coffin of soccer legend Pele arrives at a Santos cemetery Source: AAP / SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Published 4 January 2023 at 9:00am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
World

As millions of football fans around the world mourn the death of Pelé, the star's body has been brought to his final resting place. Pelé is being buried in Santos, the city where he grew up, became famous, and helped make into a global capital of his sport.

World
