Pink cricket Test fundraising for the McGrath Foundation

There was a time when pink was the last colour Glenn McGrath would've wanted in his kit bag. But 14 years on from the first Pink Test and the champion fast bowler has become





synonymous with the colour. Only months after his wife Jane lost her battle with breast cancer, Glenn McGrath came to Cricket Australia with an idea: Encourage fans to wear pink to the third day of the SCG Test, with the aim of raising money to provide cancer patients with breast care nurses. In the lead-up to the 15th Pink Test, played this year against South Africa, McGrath marvelled at how far things had come. The McGrath Foundation is running its virtual pink seat program to encourage fans to buy a "seat" at the Test even if they are unable to attend in person. Support for the initiative prompted McGrath to set a new goal of selling 300,000 seats rather than 150,000.



