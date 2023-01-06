Pink cricket Test fundraising for the McGrath Foundation

SBS News In Depth

CRICKET AUSTRALIA PINK TEST MEDIA OPP

Former Australian cricketer and Co-Founder Glenn McGrath (far left), former South African cricketer Morne Morkel (second left), Australian cricket coach Andrew McDonald (middle right) and members of the McGrath Foundation pose for a photograph ahead of the 15th annual Pink Test between Australia and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, Monday, January 2, 2023. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Published 7 January 2023 at 7:00am
By SBS News
Source: SBS News

Glenn McGrath and Foundation ambassador and director Tracy Bevan addressed media on Jane McGrath Day at the New year's Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground to shed light on the fundraiser.

There was a time when pink was the last colour Glenn McGrath would've wanted in his kit bag. But 14 years on from the first Pink Test and the champion fast bowler has become

synonymous with the colour. Only months after his wife Jane lost her battle with breast cancer, Glenn McGrath came to Cricket Australia with an idea: Encourage fans to wear pink to the third day of the SCG Test, with the aim of raising money to provide cancer patients with breast care nurses. In the lead-up to the 15th Pink Test, played this year against South Africa, McGrath marvelled at how far things had come. The McGrath Foundation is running its virtual pink seat program to encourage fans to buy a "seat" at the Test even if they are unable to attend in person. Support for the initiative prompted McGrath to set a new goal of selling 300,000 seats rather than 150,000.

