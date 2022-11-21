Plan to legislate work rights before Christmas

SBS News In Depth

Published 21 November 2022 at 5:45pm
By Sam Dover
Source: SBS News

A stalemate in the senate as the Albanese government attempts to pass a key Industrial Relations bill. The federal government seeks to convince the Greens and independent senator David Pocock to back their bill to get it passed before Christmas. Monday marked the beginning of the last two weeks of the parliamentary sitting calander for the year.

