Plan to legislate work rights before Christmas

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Employment Tony Burke during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, November 21, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 21 November 2022 at 5:45pm
By Sam Dover
Source: SBS News
A stalemate in the senate as the Albanese government attempts to pass a key Industrial Relations bill. The federal government seeks to convince the Greens and independent senator David Pocock to back their bill to get it passed before Christmas. Monday marked the beginning of the last two weeks of the parliamentary sitting calander for the year.
Published 21 November 2022 at 5:45pm
By Sam Dover
Source: SBS News
Share