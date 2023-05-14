Platypus returns to national park after conservation effort

PLATYPUS STUDY

A supplied undated image obtained Monday, January 20, 2020 shows a platypus being surveyed by researchers for the Platypus Conservation Initiative in NSW. (AAP Image/Supplied by UNSW) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: UNSW/PR IMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

One of Australia’s most unique and iconic species, the platypus, has been reintroduced into the country’s oldest national park just south of Sydney. It's a major moment for the platypus in a landmark conservation project after disappearing from the area around half a century ago.

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Black soldier flies in green lab tube - Reuters.jpg

More research needed on the future of insect farming

Eurovision 2023

Sweden's Loreen has won Eurovision for a second time

Opposition spokesman for Immigration, Dan Tehan at Federal Parliament Canberra - SBS News.jpg

Labor has no plan for increased migration, says Dan Tehan

Mature Man With Sleep Apnea Wearing A CPAP Mask In Bed Sleeping

Are you tired when you wake up? Maybe you have sleep apnoea