Platypus returns to national park after conservation effort
A supplied undated image obtained Monday, January 20, 2020 shows a platypus being surveyed by researchers for the Platypus Conservation Initiative in NSW. (AAP Image/Supplied by UNSW) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: UNSW/PR IMAGE
One of Australia’s most unique and iconic species, the platypus, has been reintroduced into the country’s oldest national park just south of Sydney. It's a major moment for the platypus in a landmark conservation project after disappearing from the area around half a century ago.
